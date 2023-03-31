The scuffle between two groups on the occasion of Ram Navami in Mumbai's Malad Malvani area caught the attention of police as they arrested at least 21 people. Malvani police took cognisance and made the arrests. The suspects will be presented before the Borivali court on Friday (March 31). Mumbai Police Recover Unidentified Body of Man Floating in Arabian Sea, Investigation Underway.

Police Arrests People Involved in Ram Navami Procession Scuffle At Malad

#WATCH | Mumbai: All 21 people, who were arrested by Malvani Police, in connection with the scuffle between two groups during 'Ram Navami' Shobha Yatra in Malad's Malvani area yesterday, were produced before Borivali court today. All of them have been sent to Police custody till… pic.twitter.com/goZtyx7nPX — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2023

