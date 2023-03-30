A body of an unidentified man was recovered floating in the Arabian Sea on Tuesday (March 28). The body has been sent for postmortem at JJ Hospital. Yellow Gate Police Station registered a case of accidental death on Wednesday (March 29). Mumbai Police is finding other details related to this case. Mumbai: Tattoo Helps Police Track Down Accused in 15-Year-Old Case.

Mumbai Police Finds Body Floating in Arabian Sea

