Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde left for Raj Bhavan as they decide the next course of action today, with reports suggesting that the former CM may stake claim to form government today itself. After Uddhav Thackeray resigning as Maharashtra CM on realisation that the will not be able to prove majority in the House, decks are cleared for the BJP to return to power in the state with rebels from the Shiv Sena.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Mumbai: Eknath Shinde & BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis leave the latter's residence for Raj Bhawan pic.twitter.com/1ix6FCGApQ — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022

