Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the 14th BRICS summit through video conferencing. "The BRICS member nations have a similar approach to the governance of the global economy and mutual cooperation can make a useful contribution to the post-Covid economic recovery, PM Modi said.

Watch Video:

Watch | PM @narendramodi addresses the 14th BRICS Summit through Video conferencing. #BRICSSummitpic.twitter.com/nruEn9djLo — DD News (@DDNewslive) June 23, 2022

