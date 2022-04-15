PM Narendra Modi on Friday issued a video message for the people of Himachal Pradesh on the occasion of Himachal Pradesh Day 2022.

Watch Video:

Watch PM @narendramodi Special Message on Himachal Day for the people of Himachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/8CiCIwgKkx — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) April 15, 2022

