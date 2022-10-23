Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath performed the Rajyabhishek of the symbolic Bhagwan Shree Ram in Ayodhya on Sunday. PM Modi is in Ayodhya to take part in the Diwali celebrations. Earlier today, the prime minister offered prayers at Ram Janmabhoomi. ‘Deepotsav’ Celebration Begins With Lord Ram’s ‘Rajyabhishek’ in UP’s Ayodhya (Watch Video).

Deepotsav:

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath perform the Rajyabhishek of the symbolic Bhagwan Shree Ram in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/EGEAr5nYbg — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2022

