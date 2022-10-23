Ayodhya, Oct 23: The Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya began on Sunday as Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman and Hanuman arrived on the 'Pushpak viman' (helicopter) amidst showering of petals.

They were welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who performed their 'Rajyabhishek' on the stage. State ministers, senior party leaders and saints also followed the ritual. Diwali 2022: Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya All Set To Witness Grand Deepotsav Setting New Records in Presence of PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

Watch UP CM Yogi Adityanath welcomes Lord Ram in Ayodhya:

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath & Governor Anandiben Patel welcome artists who will perform Ramlila in Ayodhya later today, as part of the #Deepotsav celebrations pic.twitter.com/GLFjCbv2tb — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2022

All ministers were seen wearing saffron turbans on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, 16 tableaus were taken out of which 11 had been prepared by the state information department and five were digital.

The tableaus chronicled the life of Lord Ram from his childhood to his 'Rajyabhishek'.

