Protests for and against wearing headscarves continued across all districts in Karnataka. Students Erupts Protest outside Mahatma Gandhi Memorial College on Tuesday as a mark of protest against Muslim students wearing hijab. The students say they want equality and will wear this till Hijab is banned in College.

Check Tweet :

#WATCH | Protests erupt at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial College in Udupi as students wearing hijab & another group of students wearing saffron stoles-headgears raise slogans on college campus. Karnataka HC to hear a plea today against hijab ban in several junior colleges of state. pic.twitter.com/f65loUWFLP — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2022

