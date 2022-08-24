Speaking on the unfortunate demise of Haryana BJP leader and content creator Sonali Phogat, Goa CM Pramod Sawant said that they are taking the case seriously and the DGP himself is monitoring it. "Investigation&postmortem reports will come to him. Preliminary, as per doctors & DGP, it seems to be cardiac arrest," he said. Phogat, a BJP leader from Haryana and an actor, who found fame as a TikTok star, died of a suspected heart attack in Goa, the police said. Phogat (42) was on a visit to Goa along with her staff members.

Check Tweet:

#WATCH | Speaking on demise of Haryana BJP leader & content creator Sonali Phogat, Goa CM Pramod Sawant says, "We're taking it seriously. DGP himself is monitoring. Investigation&postmortem reports will come to him. Preliminary,as per doctors & DGP,it seems to be cardiac arrest." pic.twitter.com/UUP0PmqIa9 — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2022

