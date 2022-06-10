Protests occur, as people of the minority community gather in large numbers outside Mecca Masjid in Hyderabad, against the controversial remarks by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. Later, with the intervention of the Police, protesters were dispersed from the spot. Police force & CRPF deployed in the area now.

Watch Video

#WATCH | Telangana: Protests take place outside Mecca Masjid in Hyderabad against the controversial remarks by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. Later, with the intervention of the Police, protesters were dispersed from the spot. Police force & CRPF deployed in the area now. pic.twitter.com/3bbY7OJ5PP — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2022

