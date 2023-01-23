Two passengers onboard a SpiceJet flight were deplaned and handed over to the security officials for their unruly and inappropriate behaviour towards the airline crew at Delhi airport. A video of the incident has emerged on social media in which the passenger could be seen having a heated argument with an air hostess on board a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. Fight Breaks Out Between Passengers in Thai Smile Airlines Flight From Bangkok to India; Blow Punches and Slaps to Each Other (Watch Video).

Two SpiceJet Passengers Deplaned, Handed Over to Security:

#WATCH | "Unruly & inappropriate" behaviour by a passenger on the Delhi-Hyderabad SpiceJet flight at Delhi airport today The passenger and & a co-passenger were deboarded and handed over to the security team at the airport pic.twitter.com/H090cPKjWV — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2023

