A fight broke out between two passenger on Thai Smile Airlines flight on Tuesday. The flight was scheduled from Bangkok to India. The Indian passengers were seen arguing in the flight which turned into physical fight within no time. The passengers are seen exchanging blows to each other. Friends of one of the passengers also joined the fight and started hitting the other passenger. A flight attendant is seen urging them to calm down and stop the flight, while other passengers turn spectators. Air France Suspends Two Pilots After In-Flight Cockpit Brawl.

Watch Video: Fight Breaks Out Between Passengers in Thai Smile Airlines

#AirRage Video of a fight between pax that broke out on @ThaiSmileAirway flight Reportedly on a Bangkok-India flight of Dec 27 pic.twitter.com/qyGJdaWXxC — Saurabh Sinha (@27saurabhsinha) December 28, 2022

