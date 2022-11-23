On Wednesday, State Government Employee Organisation of West Bengal held a protest regarding Dearness Allowance hike in Kolkata. According to reports, the state government has not increased the DA hike of its employees. In the video that has gone viral on social media, the police can be seen arresting employees of State Government Employee Organisation who are protesting regarding DA hike. 7th Pay Commission: 4% DA Hike For Central Government Employees in March 2023? Check Latest News Update Here.

Employees Protest Regarding Dearness Allowance Hike

#WATCH | West Bengal: State Government Employee Organisation hold protest, regarding Dearness Allowance hike, in Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/KwHCmR0F0F — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2022

