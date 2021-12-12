#WATCH | "Who is Hindu? The one who embraces everybody, fears nobody, and respects every religion," says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at the party's rally against inflation in Jaipur, Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/OnKjsQOoRJ— ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)