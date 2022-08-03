Yasmin Sheikh, a woman from Mumbai finally found her missing mother after 20 years using social media. To her surprise, she spotted her mother in a video from Pakistan, shared by a social media account. Sheikh further said that her mother, Hamida Banu (her mother) went to Qatar to work as a cook there and never contacted her family again. She urged the government of india to bring her back from Pakistan.

Check Tweet:

We recently saw a video on social media, & learnt that she's been in Pakistan. We urge the government to help bring her back: Yasmin Sheikh — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2022

