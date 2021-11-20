A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the withdrawal of the three central farm laws, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday said the state government will provide Rs 3 lakh ex-gratia to the bereaved families of farmers who lost their life in farmers protest.

We will provide Rs 3 Lakhs ex-gratia, on behalf of the Telangana government, to the bereaved families of farmers who lost their life in farmers' agitation. We urge the Centre to provide compensation of Rs 25 lakhs to each bereaved family: Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao pic.twitter.com/WCrS15vRR8 — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)