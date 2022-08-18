High alert has been issued in Maharashtra after a suspicious boat loaded with weapons was found off a beach in Raigad district. The boat full of weapons was spotted abandoned along the coast, said reports. It has been reported that AK-47 rifles are among the weapons that have been recovered by security agencies.

Check Tweet:

Weapons also found on the boat: Official sources on the suspicious boat found at Harihareshwar Beach in Raigad. https://t.co/L8e9Y8q6al — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2022

