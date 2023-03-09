A video of S Muniswamy, Karnataka BJP MP from Kolar district shouting at a woman on International Women's Day is going viral on social media. As per reports, the BJP leader shouted at a woman vendor and even asked her to wear a bindi. The 51-second video clip, which shows Muniswamy shouting at the woman vendor and asking her to wear a "bindi" has drawn criticism from many people. "Wear a Bindi first. Your husband is alive, isn't he? You have no common sense," the Kolar BJP MP said can be heard telling the woman. The incident took place when the BJP leader was attending an exhibition on the occasion of women's day in the state. ‘Chop Off Azam Khan's Head,’ Says BJP Leader Aftab Advani On SP MP's Sexist Remark On Rama Devi (Watch Video).

“Wear a Bindi First”, Karnataka BJP MP Tells Woman Vendor

"Wear a Bindi first. Your husband is alive, isn't he. You have no common sense" says this @BJP4India MP to a woman vendor. The audacity of this MP from Karnataka, the misogyny in his tone & sexist behaviour while talking to a woman and shaming her is infuriating. https://t.co/DhewYZ2CA8 — Anusha Ravi Sood (@anusharavi10) March 8, 2023

BJP MP Asks Woman To Wear a Bindi

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)