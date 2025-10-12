The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a green alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for today, October 12. The weather agency has predicted dry weather for all above districts of Maharashtra for Sunday. On Friday, October 10, IMD said that the Southwest Monsoon has officially withdrawn from Mumbai, thereby marking its earliest retreat since 2018, when it exited on October 6. According to the weather forecasting service Windy, no rainfall has been predicted for Mumbai and Delhi. On the other hand, Chennai is expected to receive 0.2 to 0.8 mm of rainfall on Sunday, with no rain forecasted for Bengaluru. Similarly, no rainfall has been predicted for Hyderabad and Kolkata. Himachal Pradesh's capital Shimla too is expected to observe dry weather today. Chennai Rains and Weather Forecast: Tamil Nadu Capital Gears Up for Intense Northeast Monsoon, Mayor Announces Extra Flood Prevention Measures.

