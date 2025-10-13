The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted widespread rainfall across Kerala as a cyclonic circulation formed over the Arabian Sea is set to intensify weather activity over the region. The weather agency said that light to heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph, is likely in Kerala and Mahe between October 11 and 15. On the other hand, IMD has issued green alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for today, October 13 (Monday) predicting dry weather in the above districts of Maharashtra. According to the weather forecasting service Windy, Chennai is expected to receive 0.2 to 1.4 mm of rainfall throughout the day on Monday, where Bengaluru will witness 0.6 to 9 mm of rain on October 13. Similarly, light to moderate rainfall has been predicted for Hyderabad, with no rain for Kolkata. On the other hand, no rainfall has been forecasted in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla today. Chennai Rains and Weather Forecast: Tamil Nadu Capital Gears Up for Intense Northeast Monsoon, Mayor Announces Extra Flood Prevention Measures.

Mumbai Weather Today, October 13

Delhi Weather Today, October 13

Chennai Weather Today, October 13

Bengaluru Weather Today, October 13

Hyderabad Weather Today, October 13

Kolkata Weather Today, October 13

Shimla Weather Today, October 13

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)