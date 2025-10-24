The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for today, October 24. The weather agency has predicted a thunderstorm accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds at isolated places in the above districts of Maharashtra on Friday. According to the weather forecasting service Windy, Mumbai will receive 2.2 mm of rainfall on October 24, with no rain predicted for New Delhi. On the other hand, Chennai and Bengaluru are expected to witness 0.2 to 6 and 0.2 to 7 mm of rainfall, respectively, on Friday. Telangana's capital, Hyderabad, is also projected to receive 0.2 to 2.3 mm of rain throughout the day on October 24. That said, no rainfall has been forecasted for Kolkata and Shimla for today. Weather Forecast Today, October 23: Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Likely in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh Today.

