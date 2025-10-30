Weather conditions across major Indian cities on Thursday, October 30, are expected to vary, according to the latest IMD forecast. Mumbai is likely to experience a partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers, as temperatures hover between 25 and 33 degrees Celsius. Delhi will see shallow fog in the morning with a maximum temperature of around 30 degrees Celsius, marking a slight dip in the seasonal warmth. Chennai may witness a partly cloudy sky with chances of rain, thunderstorms, or even dust storms, while Bengaluru will remain pleasant with partly cloudy conditions and temperatures ranging from 20 to 27 degrees Celsius. Hyderabad could experience a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. Meanwhile, Shimla is expected to enjoy mainly clear skies with temperatures between 10 and 22 degrees Celsius, and Kolkata may see a generally cloudy sky accompanied by occasional rain or thundershowers. Cyclone Montha: IMD Issues Red Alert in Telangana As Heavy Rain Continues Under Impact of Cyclonic Storm.

