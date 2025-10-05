The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a green alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for today, October 5. The weather agency has predicted light to moderate rainfall in the above districts of Maharashtra. Mumbai is expected to receive 0.2 to 0.9 mm of rainfall on Sunday, whereas no rain has been projected for Delhi. According to weather forecasting service Windy, Chennai will witness 0.4 to 2.8 mm of rainfall on October 5, whereas light rain (0.2 to 0.6) has been predicted for Bengaluru. On the other hand, Hyderabad and Kolkata are expected to receive 0.2 to 0.4 and 1.5 to 3 mm of rain on Sunday. Himachal Pradesh's capital, Shimla, is projected to experience no showers on October 5. Cyclone ‘Shakti’ Alert in Maharashtra: IMD Issues Cyclonic Storm Warning for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Other Districts; Heavy Rains Expected From October 4-7.

