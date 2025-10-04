Mumbai, October 4: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued cyclone 'Shakti' warning for some districts of Maharashtra, with high to moderate cyclone warning between October 3 and 7. According to the release, the warning covers Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg. The wind speed, reaching 45-55 kmph and gusting to 65 kmph, is likely to prevail over the North Maharashtra coast between October 3 and 5.

The wind speed may increase depending on the cyclone's intensity. The Sea conditions are very rough, with rough seas expected along the nothern Maharashtra coast until October 5. Fishermen are advised to avoid venturing into the sea. Cyclone Shakhti Live Tracker Map on Windy: IMD Says Cyclone Shakti Formed Over Arabian Sea To Intensify Into Severe Cyclonic Storm in 24 Hours, Check Real-Time Status Here.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rains in the interior parts of Maharashtra, particularly in East Vidarbha and parts of Marathwada, with a possibility of flooding in the low-lying areas of North Konkan due to intense cloud formation and infiltration of moisture into the atmosphere.

The Maharashtra government has issued instructions for preparation in response to the cyclone 'Shakti' warning. District administrations should activate their disaster management systems, prepare evacuation plans for citizens in coastal and low-lying areas, issue public advisories, advise against sea travel, and maintain safety during heavy rains. Cyclone Shakti Live Tracker Map on Windy: IMD Says Low-Pressure Area Forming Over Arabian Sea Likely To Intensify Into Depression by May 24, Check Real-Time Status Here.

