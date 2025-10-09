The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a green alert for Mumbai, Palghar, and Thane on Thursday, October 9. The IMD predicted light to moderate rainfall in these Maharashtra cities. Delhi is projected to witness light rainfall. Similarly, Chennai is also expected to receive light rain with no rainfall predicted for Bengaluru. On the other hand, Hyderabad is forecasted to observe 0.5 to 1.8 mm of rainfall, with 0.4 to 5 mm of rain predicted for West Bengal's capital city, Kolkata. That said, Shimla is expected to witness 0.3 to 10 mm of rain on October 9. Weather Forecast Today, October 8: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

