The Biden administration has imposed a ban on U.S. imports of Russian energy on Tuesday without the participation of its European allies. The ban will include Russian oil, liquefied natural gas and coal.

See Tweet:

"We're moving forward with this ban understanding that many of our European allies and partners may not be in a position to join us," US President Joe Biden said pic.twitter.com/X8nFF4JOhr — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)