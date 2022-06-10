A woman biker died on Friday after one Police personnel fired bullets outside Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata, reported ANI. Reportedly, the Police personnel then shot himself. Senior Police officials are present at the spot. However, the exact reason behind the firing is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited.

