Mamata Banerjee will be expanding the West Bengal cabinet today with 9 ministers to be sworn in after the cabinet reshuffle, reported ANI. According to the reports, Babul Supriyo, Partha Bhowmick, Snehasis Chakraborty, and 6 others will be inducted into the state cabinet and will take the oath today.

August 3, 2022

