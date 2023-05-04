A video has surfaced from Bihar’s Jamui which shows a cop threatening a teacher that he will declare him a terrorist in seconds. The video of the incident, which reportedly took place in Jamui district of the state, is being widely shared on the internet. The cop, Rajesh Sharan, was lashing out at the teacher and his family members, who had visited the police station to resolve a dispute, as they had arrived there three days late, as per reports. The teacher can be heard in the video saying that he had to tend to the standing crops in his field and that is why he couldn't arrive at the police station earlier. Uttar Pradesh: Pilgrims Beaten Mercilessly by Miscreants Over Parking Disputes in Vrindavan, Video of Physical Assault Goes Viral.

Cop Threatens Teacher

ज़्यादा मत बोलो, टेररिस्ट बनाना हम लोगों का काम है,2 मिनट में टेररिस्ट बना देंगे ,काल मंडरा रहे है तुम्हारे ऊपर क्या होनहार पुलिस है बिहार की.. गैंगस्टरों से मार खाकर आती है और ग़रीबों पर ज़ोर आज़माती है pic.twitter.com/pOGM1XG8p7 — Shalini kumawat ( हिन्द की नारी ) (@ShaliniKumawat0) May 2, 2023

