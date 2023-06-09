As Mumbaikars eagerly await the onset of monsoon in Mumbai, citizens on Thursday took to social media to ask if it will rain in Mumbai today, June 9. Several netizens took to Twitter to share pictures as they asked questions and raised concerns about the arrival of monsoon in Mumbai. Soon, #MumbaiRains started to trend on the micro-blogging platform as Mumbaikars await rainfall in the maximum city. Mumbai Rains: Mumbaikars Wake Up To July-Like Rainfall in April, Surprise Showers Bring Relief From Rising Temperatures (See Pics and Videos).

Will It Rain Today?

#MumbaiRains

#MumbaiRains Le Mumbai rain on it's way to meet Mumbaikars... pic.twitter.com/J1y2yf7FGi — Vaibhav (@vrushv14) June 9, 2023

Clouds Have Build Over MMR Region

Clouds have build over MMR region and can provide some scattered light rain over #NaviMumbai. If it show some strength than Mumbai and Thane can witness some shower.#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/Su6rkK8Is8 — WeatherMan of Thane (@UmredkarBhupen) June 9, 2023

#CycloneBiparjoy

