The women personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) today patrolled the Indo-Pak border in Punjab's Amritsar. The video of the patrolling was shared by the news agency ANI. The 43-second video shows the woman BSF personnel assessing the border. The BSF first stationed women officials to guard the border in 2009.

Women BSF Personnel Guard Indo-Pak Border

#WATCH | Women BSF personnel guard the Indo-Pak border in Punjab's Amritsar. (Earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/848Ror4Zmf — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)