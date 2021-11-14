World Toilet Day is observed every year on November 19 by the UN-Water to draw global attention to the sanitation crisis. This year, as part of World Toilet Day 2021 celebrations, India’s Ministry of Housing and Urban Development will launch a week-long awareness campaign on SafaiMitra Suraksha Challenge from Sunday, i.e. November 14. Notably, on November 19, 2001, the World Toilet Organisation was founded, and a global Toilet Summit was held to draw the attention of the mankind towards the growing challenge of the sanitation crisis.

Tweet By All India Radio News:

