Reports of Under-23 National Level Wrestler Nisha Dahiya being shot dead surfaced on Wednesday evening. However, A newcomer wrestler named Nisha Dahiya and her brother were shot dead by unknown assailants at an academy in Sonepat on Wednesday, the identity of the deceased caused confusion as many reports mistook her for under-23 world championship bronze-medalist of the same name. Coach Randhir Malik who traveled with the Indian team in the U-23 World Championships confirmed to PTI.

