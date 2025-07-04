In a shocking road rage incident caught on camera, a Delhi-based man was arrested in Haryana’s Sonepat after a video of him brandishing a pistol while driving a Toyota Fortuner went viral. The incident occurred near Gohana when a Haryana roadways bus honked to overtake his SUV. The man, identified as Sanjay Khan, waved a pistol from the window and later tried to run over deboarding passengers at Muhana bus stand. He also attempted to hit a motorcyclist before losing control of the vehicle, which overturned after hitting a divider. The bus driver alerted authorities, leading to his arrest. He has been booked under Section 110 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Lucknow Road Rage: Police Inspector Slaps Army Colonel in Front of His Wife and Daughter After Being Confronted for Wrong-Side Driving; Case Registered After Video Goes Viral.

