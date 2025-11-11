xAI is reportedly working on Grok Code Remote, which will allow users to create virtual environments and run Grok Code tasks directly from the web. This new Grok functionality was spotted by a user who shared the code on Elon Musk’s X platform. The user further suggested that both Grok Code Remote and Grok Code Local will be available to users in the future. It could be in preparation for the December hackathon, the user hinted. Elon Musk Says All His Companies Are Trending Towards Convergence, Hints at Growing Relationships Between Tesla, xAI and Other Ventures.

Grok Code Remote, Grok Code Local Coming Soon, xAI Working On Them

BREAKING 🚨: xAI is working on Grok Code remote! Users will be able to create virtual environments and run Grok Code tasks directly from the web. It seems that both remote and local options will be available. December Hackathon prep? 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZdxI6jsd45 — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) November 11, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

