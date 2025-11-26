Elon Musk’s xAI is planning to raise USD 15 billion in its latest funding round in December, pushing the company’s pre-money valuation to USD 230 billion. This comes as rivals such as OpenAI continue to see rising demand for their LLMs. According to reports, the funding round is expected to close on 19 December, with allocations due by the end of the day on Tuesday. The move aligns with earlier reporting that xAI was targeting a USD 15 billion raise, although Musk previously dismissed those claims as “false” on X. A significant portion of the funds is expected to go towards acquiring advanced GPUs required to power large language models. Earlier this year, the company was reportedly seeking USD 10 billion at a USD 200 billion valuation, signalling rapid shifts in its funding ambitions. Gemini New Feature Update: Google Rolls Out Interactive Images to Its AI Chatbot to Deeper, Dynamic and Visual Learning.

