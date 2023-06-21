On the occasion of the ninth International Yoga Day, several passengers were seen performing yoga inside the Mumbai local train on Wednesday, a video of which surfaced online. People across the world are marking are day dedicated to Yoga in a variety of ways, such as Yoga at public gatherings, inside swimming pools, on hilltops, and even in the desert. International Yoga Day 2023: Specially-Abled People Perform Yoga Asanas in Chhattisgarh's Raipur (Watch Video). Yoga in Mumbai Local Train Video

