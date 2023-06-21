As the world is observing the ninth International Yoga Day, a group of specially-abled people in Chhattisgarh also marked the event. The group of differently-abled people from Raipur, Chhattisgarh, performed yoga in a stretch under a makeshift tent. The group flexed their bodies and hands to different yoga asanas as instructed by the trainer. A short video of the same is going viral on Twitter. Happy Yoga Day 2023 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Observe International Day of Yoga With Greetings, Messages, Quotes and SMS

Watch Video of Differently-Abled Performing Yoga:

#WATCH | Differently abled people perform yoga in Raipur, Chhattisgarh to mark the #9thInternationalYogaDay. pic.twitter.com/M4Z8kEEzTi — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 21, 2023

