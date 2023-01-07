In a shocking incident that took place in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena MLA Yogesh Kadam's car met with an accident at Kashedi Ghat. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. According to reports, MLA Yogesh Kadam's car was hit by a tanker at Kashedi Ghat in Maharashtra. As per reports, the incident took place at around 10:30 pm when MLA Yogesh Kadam, son of Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam was on his way to Mumbai. Reportedly, a tanker hit Kadam's car from behind at Kashedi Ghat near Poladpur. Dhananjay Munde Car Accident: NCP Leader Suffers Minor Injury After Driver Loses Control of Vehicle Leading to Mishap in Parli.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)