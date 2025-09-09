In a clash of young generations, US Grandmaster Abhimanyu Mishra, who is the youngest chess GM, took down India's D Gukesh, who is the youngest and current World Chess Champion, in their Open section fifth round clash at the ongoing FIDE Grand Swiss 2025. Mishra gained a considerable advantage in the opening and looked primed to win the contest, but Gukesh crawled his way back in, complicating the fifth-round match. However, Mishra eventually gained his biggest-ever result in OTB chess, showcasing accurate moves and managing his time well. Mishra is currently on 4 points out of 5 and is second, while the number two seed, Gukesh, has slipped down to the 23rd position. On Which Channel FIDE Grand Swiss 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch Open and Women's 2026 Candidates Tournament Qualifying Chess Tournament Free Live Streaming Online?.

New-Age Rivalry Brewing!

The youngest Chess player to become a Grandmaster defeats the youngest World Chess Champion! Grandmaster Abhimanyu @ChessMishra takes down the World Champion D Gukesh in a wild encounter in the 5th round of FIDE Grand Swiss 2025. Abhimanyu created an excellent position out of… pic.twitter.com/zFYZlvv349 — ChessBase India (@ChessbaseIndia) September 8, 2025

