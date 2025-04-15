Today, April 15, the Bombay High Court flagged the rising threat of "honey trap" targeting vulnerable youth on social media. The high court bench of Justice Milind Jadhav sounded a note of caution while granting bail to 23-year-old Gaurav Arjun Patil, a former Naval Dockyard apprentice who was accused of sharing sensitive information with alleged Pakistani intelligence agents. The Bombay High Court also said that the youth who are hooked to social media should be cautious when they receive overly complimentary communication from unknown persons. As per the details of the case, an FIR was registered against Patil in December 2023, alleging that between April and October 2023, he exchanged ship-related information with two women. The two women were later identified as Pakistani intelligence agents operating under false identities. It is reported that Patil met the two women through Facebook and WhatsApp, where they posed as employees in international shipping firms. The high court granted Patil bail with strict conditions, including a bail bond of INR 25,000, regular reporting to authorities and monthly appearance before the trial court. ‘Human Teeth Not a Dangerous Weapon Which Would Cause Serious Harm’: Bombay High Court Quashes FIR Against Woman Accused of Biting Sister-in-Law.

HC Grants Bail to Youth in Spying Case

