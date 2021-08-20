Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded Indian scientists after Zydus Cadila's 3-Dose COVID-19 Vaccine ‘ZyCov-D’ got approval For Emergency Use Authorisation from Drugs Controller General of India.

India is fighting COVID-19 with full vigour. The approval for world’s first DNA based ‘ZyCov-D’ vaccine of @ZydusUniverse is a testimony to the innovative zeal of India’s scientists. A momentous feat indeed. https://t.co/kD3t7c3Waz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 20, 2021

