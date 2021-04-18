Tamil Nadu Govt To Impose Night Curfew From April 20 Between 10 PM & 4 AM Amid Rise In COVID-19 Cases:

#COVID19 | Tamil Nadu govt imposes statewide night curfew (10 pm to 4 am) beginning April 20; bans inter & intra-state travel during night curfew; full lockdown to be imposed on Sundays across the state. Class 12th board exams also postponed. — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)