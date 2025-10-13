The Jan Suraaj party has released its second list of 66 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, a move announced just four days after the first list. Shared on X by ANI on October 13, the list notably does not include Raghopur, the high-profile constituency in Vaishali district where party leader and founder Prashant Kishore is expected to contest against RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is aiming for a third consecutive term. Scroll below to check the full list. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Jan Suraaj Party Releases First List of 51 Candidates; Lata Singh To Contest From Nalanda, KC Sinha Fielded From Patna.

Jan Suraaj Releases 2nd Candidates List for Bihar Assembly Elections

Jan Suraaj releases another list of 65 candidates for the upcoming Bihar elections 2025. pic.twitter.com/ccpS2gj2Zr — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2025

