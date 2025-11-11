The exit poll results of the Bihar assembly elections 2025 will be released today, November 11. This comes shortly after polling for the 243-member Bihar legislative assembly concluded earlier in the day. ABP News will livestream the Bihar exit polls results 2025 by Matrize IANS on its YouTube channel. Voting began for 122 constituencies in Bihar in the second and final phase of the high-stakes assembly polls amid tight security arrangements. The polling began at 7 AM and continued till 5 PM. The exit polls will come out as soon as the polling ends, and the Bihar elections will be declared on November 14. In this phase, the electoral fate of 1,302 candidates, including several ministers in the Nitish Kumar government, will be sealed. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Phase 2 Voting: 31.38% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 11 AM in Polls; Kishanganj Records Highest 34.74%.

Bihar Exit Polls Results Live Streaming on ABP News:

