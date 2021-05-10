COVID-19 Surge in India: Country Paying Horrendous Price for Modi Govt’s Neglect of Pandemic, Says Sonia Gandhi:

In past 4 weeks, #COVID19 situation has become even more catastrophic. Governance failures have become even starker. Scientific advice has been willfully ignored & country is paying a horrendous price for Modi govt’s neglect of the pandemic: Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2021

