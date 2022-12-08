After two phases of polling and exit poll results, all eyes are on the official Gujarat election results today for which the counting will start at 8 am. India today will be live streaming the counting of votes from 8 am. The state has been ruled by the BJP for nearly 27 years. The entry of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the fray this year has made the election interesting as the party is on an upswing since winning Punjab early this year. Exit polls have predicted a landslide win for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is predicted to win 100-plus seats, higher than what it had got in the last election.

Watch Counting of Votes for Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 on India Today:

