An Indian Force chopper, Mi-17 V5, carrying Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his family members and other defence officials crashed on Wednesday near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiri’s district. Political leaders, including Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Rahul Gandhi and others, prayed for the speedy recovery of General Rawat.

Tweet By Jyotiraditya Scindia:

Distressed to hear the news of an Army helicopter crash carrying CDS General Shri Bipin Rawat Ji and other senior Army officials. Praying for their safety & well-being. — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) December 8, 2021

Tweet By Ravi Shankar Prasad:

तमिलनाडु में एक सैन्य हेलिकॉप्टर के दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने का दु:खद समाचार मिला। हेलिकॉप्टर में सवार चीफ ऑफ डिफेंस स्टॉफ जनरल बिपिन रावत समेत सभी लोगों के कुशल होने की ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करता हूं। — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) December 8, 2021

Tweet By Sarbananda Sonowal:

My prayers for the safety and well-being of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat ji and all others on board in the tragic helicopter crash near Ooty. — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) December 8, 2021

Tweet By Rahul Gandhi:

Hoping for the safety of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and others onboard the chopper. Prayers for speedy recovery. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 8, 2021

Tweet By Chandrababu Naidu:

I am shocked to learn that an Army helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat Ji and 13 others has crashed in Tamil Nadu. My thoughts and prayers are with those who were onboard. — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) December 8, 2021

