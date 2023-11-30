The exit poll results of the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections 2023 will be out today, November 30, by India Today-Axis My India and NDTV. The 230-member Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly went to polls in a single phase on November 17. With all eyes on the exit poll results, one can watch the live streaming on India Today and NDTV YouTube channels below. While the exit poll results will be declared today, the votes will be counted on Sunday, December 3. Exit Poll 2023 Results by ABP-CVoter, Aaj Tak-Axis My India Live Streaming: Watch Assembly Election Result Prediction for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram.

India Today-Axis My India Madhya Pradesh Exit Poll 2023 Results:

NDTV Exit Polls 2023 Results for Madhya Pradesh:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)