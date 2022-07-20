The results for 214 urban bodies, including five Municipal Corporations, 40 Municipalities and 169 Nagar Parishads, will be declared today. The counting of votes will start at 9 am. The voting for the second and final phase of civic body polls was held on July 13.

Watch Live Streaming:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)